Chandigarh Police has released the exam schedule for the post of Constable (Executives). As per the notification, the written OMR-based exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 23, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in in due course of time.

“Link for downloading admit cards for admission to the examination will be available on the official website of Chandigarh Police i.e www.chandigarhpolice.gov.in in due course of time,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 700 Constable (Executives) vacancies.

Steps to download Constable (Executive) admit card

Visit the official website chandigarhpolice.gov.in Go to Recruitment—Constable—Recruitment of Constables (Executive) Click on the admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.