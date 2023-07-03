The Consortium of National Law Universities has commenced online registrations for the Common Law Admission Test or CLAT 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in till November 3, 2023.

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023.

CLAT 2024 exam will be held for a duration of 2 hours. The paper will consist of a total of 150 questions. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

Application Fee

The application fee for General/OBC/PWD/NRI/PIO/OCI candidates is Rs 4000, whereas Rs 3500 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL category.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2024

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on CLAT 2024 Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.