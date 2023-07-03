Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the result of Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak and Patwari and other post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26, 2023. A total of 12,79,063 candidates registered for the exam, of which 9,78,270 candidates appeared for the exam.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download MPESB Patwari result 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 2, Sub Group 4 result link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 2 (Sub-Group 4) result 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.