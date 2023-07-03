Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued the hall tickets for the Town Planning Building Overseer exam today, July 3. Registered candidates can now download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The TSPSC TPBO exam will be held in CBT mode on July 8 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 175 vacancies for Town Planning Building Overseer. The selection of candidates will be based on marks secured in the written examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based.

“The candidate should carry ONLY the printout of the Hall Ticket downloaded from the TSPSC website along with any valid Identity proof in original,” reads the notification.

Click here for exam entry procedure by TSPSC.

Steps to download TSPSC TBPO hall ticket 2023



Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on TBPO hall ticket link

Key in your TSPSC ID, date of birth and submit

The TSPSC TBPO hall ticket will appear on screen, download

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the TBPO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.