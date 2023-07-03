Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the admit card for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9, 2023.

The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Judicial Service exam admit card 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Download Admit Card Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.