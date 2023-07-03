Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the revised exam schedule for the Combined State Engineering Service Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 13 to 18 in two shifts.

Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.uk.gov.in from June 29 onwards.

Direct link to the exam schedule.

The UKPSC recruitment aims to fill up 154 Assistant Engineer vacancies in various departments. A total of 25 vacancies are to be filled in the Rural Development Department, 56 in the Irrigation Department, 8 in the Minor Irrigation Department, 21 in the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, 2 in the Department of Energy, and 42 in the Public Works Department.

The selection process includes a combined competitive written exam, followed by document verification and a personal interview.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on ESE 2021 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.