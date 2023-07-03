National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised provisional answer key for the Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2023 today, July 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG exam was conducted in multiple phases from May 21 to June 17, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. A provisional answer key was released by the NTA on June 29. According to UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar, the NTA will be posting the corrected provisional answer keys for the next few days.

Though the answer key challenge window is over, candidates will still be able to send their feedback on these revised answer keys without paying any fee, tweeted Kumar.

CUET-UG 2023: Although the key challenge period is over, for the next few days, NTA will be posting the corrected provisional keys every night, and candidates can still write to NTA indicating possible errors. — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 3, 2023

Once the revised keys for all required papers are released and feedback is received from candidates, subject experts at NTA will review it and prepare the final key accordingly. The final answer key will be used for preparation of results. According to reports, the CUET UG results 2023 is expected on July 15.

Steps to download CUET UG answer key 2023

Visit the official website nta.ac.in Click on the download link for revised provisional answer keys The answer key will appear on screen Check the answer key for the exam attended Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download revised answer keys for CUET UG 2023.

The CUET UG 2023 was held in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. The entrance exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges.

