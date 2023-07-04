Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result for the post of Assistant Fire Officer (AFO) 2021. Eligible candidates can check and download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The physical and practical exam for the post of AFO was held on December 12, 13, and 28, 2022. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 29 vacancies.

Steps to download AFO 2021 result

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on AFO 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AFO 2021 result.

Meanwhile, online applications for Rajasthan AMO posts are underway at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Applicants can apply for the vacancies till July 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 652 AMO posts.

Steps to apply for Ayurved Medical Officer posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.