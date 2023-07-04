Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced online applications for recruitment to the posts of Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till July 26.

The Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant recruitment examination is tentatively scheduled to be held on September 17, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5388 vacancies out of which 5190 vacancies are for the post of Junior Accountant and 198 vacancies are for the Tehsil Revenue Accountant.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Candidates can check the post-wise educational requirements, relaxations/reservations, application fees and other information in the official notification below:

Here’s RSMSSB Junior Accountant notification 2023.

Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 600 for the general category and OBC category candidates. For Economically Weaker Section, SC/ST category candidates the application fee is Rs 400.

Steps to apply for Jr Accountant and other posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Jr Accountant and other posts application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.