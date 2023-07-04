SBI registration underway for 194 FLC Counsellors/ FLC Directors posts; here’s apply link
Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sbi.co.in till July 6.
The online application is underway for the post of FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors in the State Bank of India (SBI). Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sbi.co.in till July 6.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 posts, of which 182 posts are for FLC Counsellors, and 12 for FLC Directors.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to apply for Retired Officer posts 2023
- Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers
- On the homepage, click on the application link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/RS/2023-24/11
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Fill up the form, upload the documents, and submit
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Retired Officer posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.