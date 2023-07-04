The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer keys, the candidate response sheets and master question paper for Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector (AMVI) recruitment exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections from the official website tspsc.gov.in till July 6 (upto 5.00 PM).

The Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) examination was conducted on June 28 from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. Candidates will be able to raise objections against the released answer key till July 6 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English language. The objections submitted through e-mails and through personal representations or in any form will not be considered under any circumstances,” reads the official notification.

The TSPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 113 vacancies of Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector in the Transport Department. The pay scale is Rs 45,960- 1,24,150.

Steps to download AMVI answer key 2023

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in Click on the download link for AMVI preliminary answer key

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download AMVI Preliminary Answer key 2023.

Direct link to download AMVI Candidate Response sheets 2023.

Direct link to download AMVI Master Question Paper 2023.

