PSSSB admit card released for Driver recruitment exam; here’s download link
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued admit cards for the Driver/Operator recruitment exam 2023 today, July 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The PSSSB recruitment drive is being 326 Driver/ Operator posts under Adv No. 01/2023 and Adv No. 16/2022. The PSSSB Driver recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 9.
Steps to download Driver/Operator hall ticket 2023
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Click on the download link for Driver exam admit cards
- Now key in your login details and submit
- Driver recruitment exam admit card will appear on screen
- Check and download the hall ticket
- Take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
The Driver/Operator selection process will be based on a Written exam, a skill test, document verification and final interview.
