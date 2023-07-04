Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has released the exam dates for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 (UPJEE 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from jeecup.admissions.nic.in from July 16 onwards.

As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 26 to August 1, 2023. UPJEE is a state-level examination for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download UPJEE 2023 admit card

Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in On the homepage, click on UPJEE 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.