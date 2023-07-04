Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has issused the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams 2023 today, July 4. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website gseb.org.

The GSEB supplementary examination will be conducted from July 13 onwards. The last day to register for the Class 12 supplementary exam was June 14. This year, GSEB recorded a pass rate of 73.22% at the Class 12 exams. Students who had failed in one or two subjects can appear for the supplementary examination.

Steps to download GSEB Class 10,12 admit card 2023

Visit official site gseb.org On the homepage, click on the hall ticket link for July HSC General exam/HSC Science/SSC exam (as applicable) Now register using your school index number and mobile number

Enter the otp and submit GSEB Supplementary exam hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download GSEB Class 12 General Hall Ticket 2023.

Direct link to download GSEB Class 12 Science Hall Ticket 2023.

Direct link to download GSEB Class 10 Hall Ticket 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.