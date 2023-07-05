The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II) 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 6 upto 6.00 PM. The candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 100 per challenge.

The candidates Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available on the link given in the notification. The candidates may login with the link provided below by using their Registered Login-ID and Password, reads the official notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CHSL Tier 2 answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on CHSL Tier 2 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHSL Tier 2 answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.