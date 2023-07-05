Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited online applications for the Jharkhand Matric Level Combined Competitive Exam (JMLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 3, 2023. The last date for making fee payments is August 5.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from August 9 to 11, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 455 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JMLCCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Application Forms (Apply)” Click on the application link for JMLCCE 2023 Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JMLCCE 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.