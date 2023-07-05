Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has announced the results for Health Officer exam 2023 today, July 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The computer-based test (CBT) examination (Objective Type) was conducted on February 13, 2023. The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up 12 vacancies of Health Officers. The pay scale is Rs 56,900 – 2,09,200 (Level 23).

Steps to download Health Officer results 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in Click on “Latest Results/Result declaration schedule” Click on the result link for Health Officer 2023 Merit list for TNPSC Health Officer will appear on screen Check, download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to download TNPSC Heath Officer results.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The CBT exam will be held in Chennai only.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.