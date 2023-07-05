Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has deferred the written examinations for recruitment of District Cadre Group-C posts of Multipurpose Health Worker (Female) 2023. The exam was scheduled to be held on July 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2753 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the 100 mark written exam. The test will be an OMR based Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format test of 60 marks. The test will be held for a duration of 3 hours. Based on the merit list of the written test, followed by document verification candidates will be awarded the posts.

Meanwhile, the Combined Recruitment Exam 2023 date has also been released. As per the notification, the written test is scheduled to be held on July 9 from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

The OSSSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 6862, of which 4565 vacancies are for the post of Panchayat Executive Officer (PEO) and 2297 for Junior Assistant posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.