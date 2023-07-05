The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has released the hall ticket for the SSC and HSC July-Aug 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mahahsscboard.in.

The supplementary examination for Class 10th, and Class 12th will be held in July-August 2023. The Class 10 supplementary exam will be held on July 18 and conclude on August 1, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The Class 12 or HSC examination will be conducted from July 18 to August 10, reports Hindustan Times.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mahahsscboard.in Click on 10th, 12th institute login section Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.