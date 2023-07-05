The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has issued the admit cards for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2023 today, July 5. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MP PAT 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 11 and 12 for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. The exam will be held in two sessions on all three days: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Steps to download MPESB PAT 2023 hall ticket

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for PAT 2023 Login using your registration details and submit PAT 2023 admit card will appear on your screen Check and download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download MPESB PAT hall ticket 2023.

Based on the PAT 2023 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.