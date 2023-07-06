State Bank of India (SBI) will today, July 5, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of FLC Counsellors and FLC Directors. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 194 posts, of which 182 posts are for FLC Counsellors, and 12 for FLC Directors.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, educational qualification and other details available in the notification below:

Steps to apply for Retired Officer posts 2023

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers On the homepage, click on the application link under ADVERTISEMENT NO: CRPD/RS/2023-24/11 Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the documents, and submit Take a printout for future reference

