The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is expected to release the result of the Round 2 Counselling Session 2023 today, July 6. Once declared, candidates will be able to download their results from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response by candidates to queries can be done from July 6 to July 10, 2023.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

Steps to check JoSAA Round 2 results 2023

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click the result link for JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allocation Sign in using your application number and password/pin JoSAA Round 2 results will appear on screen Check, download and take a print out for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.