The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has reopened the online application window for the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2023 session. Eligible candidates can register for the examination on the official website icsi.edu till July 10, 2023.

CSEET July 2023 will be conducted on July 30 upto 23.59 PM. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on July 8, 2023.

“All candidates who have registered themselves for appearing in CSEET July 2023 Session, which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 8th July 2023, are hereby informed that this Test has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. CSEET JuIy 2023 Session is now rescheduled to be held on Sunday, 30th July 2023,” reads the notification.

The test will be held through online mode under Remote Proctoring. Log-in credentials will be sent to all eligible candidates three days prior to the Test.

Steps to apply for ICSI CSEET July 2023

Visit the official website icsi.edu On the homepage, click on the CSEET July registration link under Online Services Fill up the form and upload the required documents Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

