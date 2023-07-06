Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientist/ Engineer-SD and Scientist/ Engineer-SC. Candidates can apply for the posts on the official website vssc.gov.in till July 21 upto 5.00 PM. The written test schedule will be announced later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 vacancies.

Applicants can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

There is no application fee for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD. For the post of Scientist/Engineer-SC, all applicants have to uniformly pay Rs 750 as application fee. Female/ Scheduled Castes (SC)/ Scheduled Tribes (ST)/ Ex-servicemen [EX-SM] and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates will be refunded full fee subject to the condition that the candidates should appear in the written test. For other candidates, an amount of Rs.500 will be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing written test.

Application Process

For Scientist/Engineer-SD posts: Applications will be received online through the ISRO Live Register portal only. Accordingly, candidates are advised to either register or update their registrations in the Live Register portal of ISRO https://www.isro.gov.in on or before 21.07.2023 (1700 hours).

For Scientist/Engineer-SC posts: Applications will be received online only and all further communications will be made to the applicants through e-mail / VSSC website only. Therefore, the applicants are advised to check their e-mail and visit the VSSC website from time to time. For submission of online applications, please visit the VSSC website https://www.vssc.gov.in­­­­­­­­­ 1000 hours on 05.07.2023 to 1700 hours on 21.07.2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.