The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional answer key for the UGC NET June 2023 exam (Phase 1 and Phase 2). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 8 upto 8.00 PM by paying a fee of ₹200 per question challenged as a nonrefundable processing fee.

The Phase I exam was conducted from June 13 to 17 and Phase II was held from June 19 to 22 for 6,39,069 candidates.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared,” reads the notification.

Steps to download UGC NET 2023 answer key

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

