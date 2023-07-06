Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has reopened the online application window for the post of Pharmacist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official websites pariksha.nic.in till July 21, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1539 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification:

Application Fee

The applicants from General/ OBC/ EBC/ EWS category and applicants from out of the state are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to SC/ST/Female candidates.

Steps to apply for Pharmacist posts

Visit the official website pariksha.nic.in On the homepage, click on Candidate Registration Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

