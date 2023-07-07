Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the recruitment notification for the posts of Auditor and Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website upsssc.gov.in from July 11 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is August 1.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms till August 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 530 posts, of which 529 vacancies are for the post of Auditor and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for application.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.