The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the result of the Round 2 Counselling Session 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response by candidates to queries can be done till July 10, 2023.

The JoSAA counselling will be conducted in six rounds during which candidates have to confirm the allotment result by opting freeze, float and slide option.

Steps to check JoSAA Round 2 results 2023

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in On the homepage, click the result link for JoSAA Round 2 Seat Allocation Sign in using your application number and password/pin JoSAA Round 2 results will appear on screen Check, download and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to Round 2 Seat Allocation Result for JoSAA 2023.

