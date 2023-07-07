Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will tomorrow, July 8, open the application correction window for the Group 2 Services exam 2022 for various posts. Eligible candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in till July 12 upto 5.00 PM.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should show utmost care while using edit option as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The TSPSC Group 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 29 and 30 in 33 Districts of Telangana State. The detailed schedule will be released later. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website one week before the exam i.e. August 23.

The TSPSC Group 2 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 783 posts in various departments under Group II Services.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for appointment to the posts will be made by Written Examination (Objective Type) by CBRT/ OMR Based and the Selection for the posts will be based on marks secured in the written examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.