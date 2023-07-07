The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana has released the result of the Class 10 or SSC board exams 2023. Candidates can download their results from the official website bse.telangana.gov.in.

To qualify the exam, the students are required to secure at least 33%marks in each subject. The exam was conducted from July 14 to 22, 2023.

Steps to download SSC Supplementary result 2023

Visit the official website bse.telangana.gov.in On the homepage, click on SSC Supplementary result 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

Earlier, the board had released the TS SSC board exam result 2023.