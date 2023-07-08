Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the post of Computor. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 12 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is August 10, 2023. The tentative examination date is October 14, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 583 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in mathematics or statistics from a recognised university.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.