The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) -Legal Stream 2023 today, July 9. Candidates can complete their applications now on the official website sebi.gov.in.

The Phase I and Phase II online examination will be held on August 5 and September 9, respectively. The dates for Phase III (Interview) will be intimated later.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 25 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from Unreserved/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ ST/ PwBD category.

Steps to apply for SEBI Grade A Officer posts 2023

Visit the official website www.sebi.gov.in On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ link Now click on “SEBI Recruitment Exercise - Recruitment of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023 - Legal Stream”

Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) 2023 posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.