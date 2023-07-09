The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will conclude the registration process for the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills exam 2023 tomorrow July 10. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org upto 11.00 AM tomorrow.

The Advanced ICITSS exam 2023 is scheduled to be held on July 30 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode nationwide. The tests will be conducted both for AICITSS – IT Old and New Course.

Candidates who have undergone the Advanced ICITSS- Advanced IT course are eligible to apply for the Advanced ICITSS- Advanced IT test, conducted by the Exam Department.

Steps to register for ICITSS Advanced 2023

Visit the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org On the homepage, click on the application link for the exam Register using your details and login Fill out the application form, pay the fees and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for ICITSS Advanced July exam 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria, application process, application fees, exam schedule, reservations/relaxations and more details on the official notification below:

Link to ICAI ICITSS Advanced July notification.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.