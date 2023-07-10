All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) will conclude the online registration process today, July 10, for mock/practice National Exit Test (NExT), being conducted on behalf of the National Medical Commission (NMC). First Year MBBS students can register for the examination on the official website next.aiimsexams.ac.in upto 5.00 PM today.

The NExT mock test is scheduled to be conducted on July 28. The mock test aims to familiarise the prospective candidates with the Computer Based Test (CBT), software interface and process flow in the examination center.

According to the official notification, the registration process will consist of 3 consequential stages:

Registration and Basic candidate information

Generation of Exam Unique Code (EUC) for mock/practice test

Completion of application for mock test

According to the notification, candidates who completed the correction and final registration process by July 13 (5.00 PM) will be able to generate their EUC codes by July 14. Admit cards will be released by July 21.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 2000 is to be paid by the General/OBC category candidates, while SC/ST/EWS category candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 1000. Persons with benchmark disabilities are exempted from the fee.

Steps to apply for NExT Mock Test 2023

Visit the official website next.aiimsexams.ac.in Complete the step 1 registration process on the Homepage Login using your registration details Fill out the application form, check and pay the fee Download the completed application form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for NExT Mock Test 2023.

Candidates are advised to view the Information Brochure below thoroughly to know more about the syllabus, eligibility criteria and examination process:

Here’s the NExT Mock Test Information Brochure.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.