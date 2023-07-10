Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has commenced the online recruitment process for the posts of Contractual Female Health Worker (ANM) and Contractual Nurse (GNM) today, July 10. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in till August 8.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on September 24, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3646 posts, of which 2058 vacancies are for the post of ANM and 1588 vacancies are for the post of GNM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification:

ANM: 10th standard with Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery Training/ Health Worker Female course passed. Registered in Rajasthan Nursing Council as B Grade Nursing.

GNM: GNM course or its equivalent qualification from institute, recognised by the State government. Registration in Rajasthan Nursing Council (RNC).

Direct link to the ANM notification 2023.

Direct link to the GNM notification 2023.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for ANM/GNM vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for ANM or GNM Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for RSSB ANM vacancies.

Direct link to apply for RSSB GNM vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.