Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of Therapeutic Assistant (Male/Female) in Tamil Nadu Medical Subordinate Service today July 10. Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in. The application correction window will open from July 13 to 15.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 67 vacancies of Therapeutic Assistant posts, of which 36 vacancies are for the Therapeutic Assistant (Male) posts and 31 for Therapeutic Assistant (Female) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the upper age limit is 32 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: No person shall be eligible for appointment to the post, unless he possesses the 2 ½ years course in Diploma in Nursing Therapy awarded by the Chairman, Board of Examination, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Government of Tamil Nadu or the Secretary, Governing council, Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy, Chennai, Government of Tamil Nadu.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC / SCA / ST / DAP(PH) / DW category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Therapeutic Assistant posts

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Registration” Click on the “Register” link against the Therapeutic Assistant post

Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill in the details, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

