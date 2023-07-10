The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) will conclude the online application process for the Police Constable recruitment exam 2023 today, July 10. Eligible candidates can complete their applications on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

Applicants will be able to make changes to the form till July 15. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 7090 vacancies of Police constables in MPESB including 321 posts are for technical recruitment.

Vacancy Details

Constable (Special Armed Forces) : 2646

Constable General Duty (Except Special Armed Forces) : 4444

Constable General Duty (Radio Operator Technical) : 321

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 36 years for male candidates and 18 years to 41 years for female candidates as on 10 July, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must have passed Class 12 board exams from any recognised Board or institution. Applicants to the post of Radio Operator (Technical) must have qualified Class 12 examinations and must possess a Diploma or ITI Certificate in Electronics /Electrical / Hardware / Computer Hardware / Computer Application / Telecommunication / Instrument Mechanic / IT.

Candidates can find more information on eligibility criteria, relaxations/reservations, Physical requirements, exam syllabus and other information in the official notification below:

MPESB Police Constable exam rulebook 2023.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 560 is applicable for the general category and Rs 310 for reserved categories.

Steps to apply for MPESB Police Constable Test 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Click on the application link for Police Constable recruitment test

On the candidate click the apply link for Direct Recruitment of Guard Cadre (Executive) under Police Headquarters Key in your credentials and register on the portal Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPESB Police Constable recruitment.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of a Written Exam, Physical Eligibility Test (PET), Document Verification and physical interview (if required).

Here’s the official exam notification by MPESB.

Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep retrying the links.