The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) will soon release the admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website apssb.nic.in from July 15 (10.00 AM) onwards.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 30, 2023.

The written exam will be held as part of the recruitment drive to for a total of 27 posts of Upper Division Clerk (UDC) for various state government departments on the pay scale of Rs 29,200-92,300 (Level 5).

“Any issues/ complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 PM of 24.07.2023,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download CGL 2023 admit card

Visit the official website apssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on CGL 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The APSSB CGL will consist of a written test and a skill test.