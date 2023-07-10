The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) 2022. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2023. The duration of the exam is 150 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English except test of English Language.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies, of which 29 vacancies are for Junior Engineer (Civil) posts and 6 for Junior Engineer (Electrical).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE admit card 2022

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Go to Current Vacancies—Call Letters and call letter link for Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) 2022 posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the hall ticket Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JE (Civil/Electrical) 2022 admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online examination and language proficiency test (LPT).