Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the notification for the post of Agriculture Supervisor 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in from July 15 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is August 13, 2023.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 21, 2023.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 430 Agriculture Supervisor vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2024.

Educational Qualification: BSc (Agri) or BSc (Horticulture) honours from a recognised university. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/ BC (creamy layer)/ EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to BC (non-creamy layer)/ EBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

