Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has commenced the online application process for the Jharkhand Industrial Training Officer Competitive Examination (JITOCE) 2023. Eligible candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 9 (upto 11.59 PM).

The application correction window will open from August 15 to 17, 2023. Earlier, the registrations were scheduled to commence on June 23, and conclude on July 22. Under JSSC JITOCE 2023, a total of 904 posts of Industrial Training Officers will be filled via a competitive examination.

Here’s JSSC ITO Exam 2023 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess ITI/ NCT/ Degree/ Diploma (Engg) or equivalent from a recognised University.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay a fee of Rs 100.

Steps to apply for JSSC JITOCE 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click the link for Applications Now click on the apply link for Online Application for JITOCE-2023 Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed Key in the necessary details and submit

Direct link to apply for JITOCE 2023.

Selection process

The selection under JSSC Industrial Training Officer recruitment will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.