Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the preliminary answer key for the Assistant Professor, Computer Science & Engineering Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the answer key and raise objections if any on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The BPSC Assistant Professor exam was conducted on May 26 from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The admit cards were released on May 19. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 208 vacancies for Assistant Professor in Computer Science & Engineering in Govt. Engineering Colleges under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Among the total, 71 vacancies are reserved for women. The online applications were invited in September 2022.

Candidates will be allowed to submit their objections against the released key through till July 20 upto 5.00 PM. The objections along with evidence should be sent via Speed Post addressed to Controller of examination, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path( Bailey Road), Patna, 800001.

Here’s the official notification by BPSC.

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link for Assistant Professor exam The answer key for BPSC Assistant Professor exam Series A,B,C and D will appear on screen Check the answer key Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to BPSC Assistant Professor Provision answer key 2023.

