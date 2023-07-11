The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has announced the results for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022, today July 11. Eligible candidates can download their score cards from the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Group 2 sub-group 4 exam was conducted from March 15 to April 26. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3555 vacancies. The provisional answer key was released on April 28 and candidates were able to raise their objections against the released key till May 1.

Here’s MPPEB Group 2 notification 2022.

Steps to download MPPEB Patwari results 2023



Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the link ‘Result - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022’

Key in your Roll No, TAC Code and submit

The MPPEB Patwari result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download MP Patwari results 2023.

