The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will today, July 11, close the online application correction window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms from the official website nbe.edu.in.

The registration process concluded on June 20, 2023.

The FMGE 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 and the result will be announced on August 30, 2023. The admit card will be released on July 25.

Here’s the official notification.

“The Selective and Final Edit Window for correction of incorrect images uploaded in FMGE June 2023 application form was opened on 07.07.2023 vide NBEMS notice dated 05.07.2023. Incorrect images can be edited any number of times before the closure of the selective and final edit window. Please note that the last submitted information will be saved in records,” reads the notification.

Steps to make changes to FMGE 2023 form

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the login window Key in your login details and submit Make changes to the application form, save changes and submit Take a printout for future reference

