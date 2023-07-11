Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Main Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 16 from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at Bhubaneshwar. The paper will consist of 100 questions (200 marks) with a negative marks of 0.5 for each wrong answer.

The OSSC CTS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1225 vacancies, of which 1008 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in various departments and 217 for Assistant Training Officer (ATO).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on JE (Civil) CTSRE 2022 Main Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download CTS Mains 2023 admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.