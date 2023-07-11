Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on July 9, 2023. The HPPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 17 posts of Civil Judge in the Department of Home, HP. The pay band is Level J-1 (Rs 77,840–1,36,520).

The provisional answer key has been released for all four sets of the paper. Candidates will be able to raise objections till July 17 (upto 5.00 PM).

“Objections, if any, (along with documentary proof) in respect of key received in the office of the Commission from the candidate(s) in person/ by post/ through courier within seven day will only be entertained i.e. upto 17-07-2023 on the performa enclosed at end. No e-mail/other mode of reciept of objections will be entertained,” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPPSC Judiciary exam answer key 2023

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “What’s new” Now click on the link “Provisional Answer Key of HP Judicial Services (pre) Exam-2023 held on 09-07-2023” HPPSC Judiciary exam (Prelims) answer key will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.



Direct link to download HPPSC Civil Judge exam answer key.

Selection Process

The selection process will include a CBT preliminary test, main exam and personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.