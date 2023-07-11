Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilding Limited (MDSL) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Apprentice Trainees in various trades. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mazagaondock.in till July 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 466 vacancies in the Apprentice Trainee School for various trades. The selected candidates will be trained for a duration of 1-2 years based on the Trade selected. The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted in August in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam schedule and admit cards will be released on the website after the completion of the online registration process.

Vacancy Details

Draftsman (Mech.) : 20 vacancies

Electrician : 31 vacancies

Fitter : 66 vacancies

Pipe fitter : 26 vacancies

Structural fitter : 45 vacancies

Structural fitter (Ex-ITI) : 50 vacancies

Electrician (Ex-ITI) : 25 vacancies

ICTSM : 20 vacancies

Electronic Mechanic : 30 vacancies

RAC : 10 vacancies

Pipe fitter (Ex-ITI) : 20 vacancies

Welder : 25 vacancies

COPA : 15 vacancies

Carpenter : 30 vacancies

Rigger : 23 vacancies

Welder (Gas & Electric) : 30 vacancies

Candidates can check the post-wise eligibility criteria, application fee, vacancy details, stipend, training duration, reservations/relaxation and more information on the vacancies in the official notification below:

Here’s the MDSL recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for MDSL vacancies

Visit the official website mazagaondock.in On the homepage, click on ‘Online Recruitment” under the careers tab Now click on Apprentice Training School On the online recruitment portal, register and login Fill the application form, upload document, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MDSL vacancies.

Selection Process

The selection process will be conducted in three major phases an Online examination (Computer based online examination), document verification and trade allotment and a medical examination.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.