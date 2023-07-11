Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Field Assistant. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com till July 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 250 Field Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years.

Educational Qualification: Graduate in any discipline from any recognized University. Must have computer knowledge. Must have strong command over Hindi Language. Resident of Delhi/NCR.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 885, whereas Rs 531 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category.

Steps to apply for Field Assistant posts

Visit the official website www.becil.com Go to the Careers page Click on Registration Form (Online Apply) Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.