Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the posts of Horticulture Development Officer (HDO) in Agriculture Production Department and Assistant Engineer (Civil) in the Jal Shakti Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till July 15, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 41 posts of Horticulture Development Officer and 36 posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit was 40 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Horticulture Development Officer: M.Sc Horticulture. In case of non-available, B.Sc Horticulture/ B.Sc Agriculture.

Assistant Engineer (Civil): Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for HDO posts 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on Jobs/Online Application under Recruitment tab Now click on the application link for HDO posts Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.