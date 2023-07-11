Visva Bharati University has released the provisional answer key for the posts of Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, till July 12, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per challenge. The result will be prepared on the basis of the final answer key.

The provisional answer keys along with the challenge facility for those who have appeared for the post of MTS shall be uploaded later in due course, reads the notification.

The Stage I examination for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk on June 27th and June 28th.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Lab Attendant, LDC answer key

Visit the official website vbharatirec.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key Challenge for Laboratory Attendant and Lower Division Clerk” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.